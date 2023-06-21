Yellowstone season 5 part 2 episode count may increase

For a good while now, we have said that the episode count for Yellowstone season 5 part 2 may increase, and for a good reason.

Just think about it this way — back when it was first decided that the Western drama was going to have 14 episodes this season, that was before it was confirmed that this would be the end of the show. Things have changed a lot over the past several months, especially with star Kevin Costner’s schedule becoming all the more complicated. There is also the writers’ strike that is currently delaying matters further; creator Taylor Sheridan is in accord with the rest of the WGA, and is not producing scripts as of this time.

Now, Sheridan himself has noted that while nothing is officially, the second part of the Paramount Network series may have a larger episode count. Just check out some of what he had to say on the subject to The Hollywood Reporter:

“If I think it takes 10 episodes to wrap it up, they’ll give me 10 … It’ll be as long as it needs to be.”

Ultimately, this is the no-nonsense way in which Sheridan often speaks. This is a guy who knows what he wants to do and has the trust built up at this point to make it happen. He knows that this is the biggest show in the relatively short history of the Paramount Network. He also knows that this is needed to set the stage for another spin-off down the road. We do think that there needs to be more than six episodes, but we will have to wait and see what is decided here. In the end, we don’t think that there are going to be a lot of answers here until we get to the other side of the writers’ strike.

