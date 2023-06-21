Yellowstone season 5: Taylor Sheridan on ending, Kevin Costner

If there is one thing that we know at present about Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, it is this: He doesn’t do many interviews. He can be an elusive guy to track down, with one of the reasons being that he eschews the typical Hollywood environment for the 6666 ranch in Texas, where he often now resides. (He worked previously to purchase the ranch, which is featured on his shows.)

Now, for the first time, we’ve really heard Sheridan speak at length about not just the fifth and final season of the show, but also the situation with co-star Kevin Costner, whose busy schedule has been one supposed reason for a delay in production. (The other, of course, is the current writers’ strike.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Speaking in a new extended piece with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan notes that Costner’s commitment to his Horizon movies has led to some complications, but it hasn’t changed at all his feelings of him as a performer:

“My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn’t altered … His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful … and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting. He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it’s a good one.

“I’m disappointed … It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it.”

Sheridan says all of this in a way that serves as a strong reminder that John Dutton will most likely see his story end earlier than planned, and we know there is a good chance he will die. However, he notes that he would not do anything to the character out of frustration for any scheduling issues. There is no “f— you car crash” that is going to happen to John, a reference to what happened to his role on Sons of Anarchy.

Related – What is Costner himself saying about his future?

What do you think we are going to see when it comes to the end of Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to let us know right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for even more updates a little later on down the road.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







