Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: The latest Kevin Costner update

While we are waiting for more Yellowstone season 5 at Paramount Network, why not talk Kevin Costner a little bit further? What is going on with him at the moment?

Well, we know that people are curious about him, just as they are curious about the future of the show in general. There are only six episodes remaining, and we know already that this is the final batch set to air on the network. It is possible John Dutton could die — we’re not asking for spoilers on that. Instead, we just want some sort of update on what is happening behind the scenes. Is that too much to ask for?

In a recent post on Instagram, Costner did talk a little bit about what’s going on in his career right now, while reflecting on a recent music release:

We’re coming up on the 3rd anniversary of our #TalesFromYellowstone album. The band and I had so much fun making and playing this project for you guys.

I’m in movie mode right now, but look forward to getting the band back together for more music soon!

The “movie mode” that Costner is referring to is his Horizon series of movies, which started production last year. He has since moved into the second iteration of the project.

So what about his show?

Well, there are still a lot of questions all about that, and for good reason since the show has yet to resume filming. There has been a lot of talk about Costner’s schedule, but that has nothing to do with production for Yellowstone at present. Instead, that is tied more to the writers’ strike. This is keeping Taylor Sheridan from working on scripts. We already know that production on 1923 season 2 has been delayed indefinitely, and the same could be said for this show as well.

We hope that it could return later this year, but there are no guarantees…

What do you want to see form John Dutton when Yellowstone season 5 returns?

