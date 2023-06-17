Yellowstone season 5: How could John Dutton die?

As we get prepared for Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount Network, it does feel like John Dutton’s life is slowly ticking away.

Let’s just put it this way — there have been rumors for months now that Kevin Costner’s character will die before the end of the series. In some ways, it feels almost necessary. That may be a rather dark thing to consider, but we would remind you of this: There is no real reason to not focus on this character in the event there is a spin-off out there. In order for the story to shift somewhere else after the final episodes, it feels like John has to go somehow. The question is how that would come about.

Now, based on the end of season 5 episode 8, the easiest answer to come up with here is that Jamie Dutton does something to ensure that the character is done away with. Is this possible? Sure, given that Sarah Atwood is willing to help him take out both John and Beth. Yet, it also feels like this is a pretty unsatisfactory end to this story. The same goes for if John just has a heart attack wandering around the ranch.

What we wonder more is if someone like Beth or even Kayce has to take him out. Why would they do that? It’s a great question, but if Taylor Sheridan could make that happen, it would throw another layer of Shakespearean tragedy on the story. We certainly think the more of that you can give Yellowstone, the more powerful the ending could be; also, there would be even more momentum for a spin-off.

Just think about how much John and the entire Dutton family has endured over the past decade and a half. If someone is able to take the Governor out, it has to be epic. It needs to be one of the most-discussed events in the history of cable. Hopefully, Sheridan has figured out a way to make that happen.

