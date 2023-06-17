Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: More filming complications

As so many of you are more than likely aware, Yellowstone season 5 is coming! Absolutely that is something worth celebrating, but we remain perfectly aware that a pretty long road is still ahead.

To be specific, some recent news surrounding the spin-off 1923 makes us feel all the more confident that we are going to need to be very-much patient to get Kevin Costner and the rest of the cast back on the Paramount Network.

Let us start things off here by exploring things through what we would call that 1923 lens. We learned now that the Harrison Ford prequel has been delayed in some sort of official capacity, which means that we’re probably going to need to be patient when it comes to Yellowstone, as well. Both of these series film in Montana, and the delay of one due to the writers’ strike is yet another reminder that the same goes for the other.

There are only six episodes remaining until Yellowstone is done and in theory, you can argue that this would mean a pretty speedy production. Yet, the WGA strike needs to be resolved first, and we believe strongly that the writers deserve every single thing that they are asking for. Their requests are reasonable, so why continue to make us wait for some extreme amount of time here? Where is the sense when it comes to that? (Well, our feeling is that the networks and streaming services are still trying to be cheap.)

For the time being, our hope is simply that we are going to see the show start off production again by the end of the summer. If that happens, there’s at least a chance we get at least part of the final episodes this year. Otherwise, we could actually be stuck waiting until 2024 to see the show back … not like this is an outcome anyone wants.

