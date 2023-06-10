Yellowstone season 5: Is Wes Bentley open to spin-off role?

It is true that Yellowstone season 5 is going to be the final one at Paramount Network. However, we also know that there is still room for something more! For those of you who are not aware, there is a spin-off in development right now. There have been rumors and speculation aplenty about it, whether it be Matthew McConaughey’s presence to the idea that it could be set at the 6666 Ranch.

A lot of different ideas make sense in regards to the show’s future and yet, one thing really stands out above all others — there has to be some closure with the Dutton family first. It feels fair to say that season 5 is the end for Kevin Costner as John, but what about everyone else? That’s where things get a little more complicated.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Is there a chance that Wes Bentley could be featured at some point in the spin-off as Jamie? For the time being, we know that not all that much is decided when it comes to that. However, Bentley himself has indicated (per The Hollywood Reporter) that if the occasion arises, he would strongly consider a return:

I’m open to that. Taylor has something in his mind about where this story goes and if Jamie fits in, I definitely would be interested in being a part of that. But if it’s the end of the road for Jamie, like I said, I’m ready to wrap him up and celebrate the attempts at accomplishing this character. We’ll have to see what’s coming down the road for Jamie.

For us personally, we do tend to think that we are going to be waiting for a good while to get more details on the spin-off, just like the writers’ strike is making it hard to get details about the flagship show. We certainly think there is a good chance that a Dutton family member will be in the spin-off but honestly, it’s hard to imagine it being Jamie. Just think about who this guy is! He’s more of an adversary, and we personally think his story will be tied up in season 5.

For the record, Bentley notes that even now, he knows very little about Jamie’s season 5 future.

Related – Is there a chance to get more Yellowstone spin-off news soon?

What do you think is going to happen to Jamie Dutton across Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







