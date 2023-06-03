Yellowstone season 5: More spin-off news coming soon?

As some of you are most likely aware already, this is a pretty bittersweet time in order to be a Yellowstone fan. While there are a number of good things to be excited about, at the same time there is no denying that there are also reasons why we could be bummed out. After the next six episodes it appears that the Kevin Costner show will be concluding. That announcement is out there, and we don’t expect that to be walked back.

In addition to that, there is also one other thing that we know is coming: A spin-off featuring some familiar faces from the show. There isn’t a lot of information out there yet about which cast members we’re going to see, so we suppose the mere knowledge of a few is supposed to give us a sense of comfort.

Where will this spin-off be set? The obvious guess is that we’re going to see it set at the 6666 Ranch, though that is not entirely clear at the moment. We’re moving forward with this idea mostly because 1) the rumors have been out there and 2) Taylor Sheridan actually owns a stake in that ranch. We tend to think that this means at least a little bit of something … how can it not?

Will we get official news soon?

If the objective is that we’re supposed to get this spin-off in December, you can make the argument that we need that. If this was a typical year, we would probably say that the odds are extremely high that more news would surface!

However, at the moment it is pretty clear that this is not an ordinary year, and we’re going to need to be patient — the writers’ strike may push back an announcement (no scripts are being written), and that could also change when it is going to premiere. For now, let’s just say that everything is up in the air.

