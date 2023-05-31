Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Series star looks ahead

No matter who you are, we know that there is a real excitement to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 eventually air on Paramount Network. The struggle is just having to wait around in order to get it. The show was already delayed before the start of the writers’ strike and now, everything is in limbo. That is likely to stay that way for at least a few more weeks, if not longer. (Remember, there is no clear end in sight for the strike, even if we wish that there was.)

So what could we be seeing coming up the rest of the way? Well, to get more news on that, why not go ahead and year a little bit more from Piper Perabo? She played Summer Higgins on the show recently, and we do tend to think that she’s going to be back in some capacity.

Speaking in a new interview right now to Entertainment Tonight, here is at least some of what the actress had to say about the future could be from here on out:

“I hope [the writers’ strike] doesn’t have an impact. I stand with the writers in solidarity and I’m really glad that they are fighting for fair wages and transparency and I hope that we can end this strike soon. I know [creator] Taylor Sheridan was writing before the strike was happening and one of the fun things about working on a Sheridan show is that you really don’t know what’s gonna happen … I have no idea what’s happening next and the whole thing left off on this cliffhanger, so I’m waiting myself.”

This has to be one of the crazy things about being on a show like this — you are sitting around for so long to get back to work and yet, you have almost no sense of what things are going to be like when you return. The best thing that you can hope for is that there is a resolution to the writers’ strike during this summer, and that the cast and crew can get back on set. If that happens, there is a chance that we could return to the Dutton Ranch before the end of the year.

