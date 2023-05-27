Yellowstone season 5 episode count: Could it change?

As there is a Yellowstone marathon airing throughout Memorial Day weekend on Paramount Network, why not look more to the future?

The good news at present is knowing that there are more episodes coming for the Kevin Costner series — to be specific, there are currently six more slated to arrive. The plan seems to be to premiere this this November, but that could change due to the writers’ strike and some other factors.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

So with everything above being said, is there still a chance that the episode could change? Given how uncertain everything now feels, we wouldn’t rule this out.

Let’s go ahead and note this: Back when season 5 was first greenlit, there wasn’t much of an indication that this was going to be the final season. Our feeling is that everything being done now is somewhat on the fly for a wide array of reasons. If Taylor Sheridan realizes that he needs more episodes to cap off this version of the Dutton saga, who is going to argue? We’d like at least eight more episodes to give this story more of a proper conclusion … at least for now. Do we know that a spin-off is likely coming? Absolutely, but not every character will probably make the trip over. There needs to be time to tie up some other loose ends.

If there is a change to the episode count…

We’ll likely hear about it around the time a premiere date is announced — but that is also still likely multiple months away. We don’t think that Paramount is going to be eager to say much of anything until they know the strike situation is resolved.

Related – Be sure to get some more talk about the Yellowstone marathon right away

How many more episodes are we going to be seeing across Yellowstone season 5 the rest of the way?

Have any big story predictions? Then we suggest that you share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned here for some other great updates coming very soon.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







