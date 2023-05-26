Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Prepare with new marathon

We recognize that the wait for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is long, and we’d love nothing more than to make it go by easier.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much of a way to make that happen. Due to scheduling and the writers’ strike, the earliest that we foresee the show back on Paramount Network is November, but it could be later than that. The only thing that we can do within this piece is give you a slightly better sense of how to catch up — or, re-watch some favorite episodes — over the course of Memorial Day Weekend.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

We are writing this article on Friday, May 26 at just about 7:00 p.m. Eastern time and as of right now, a season 1 marathon is currently underway. The marathon will continue on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern, where you will then see the remainder of the show air in succession.

As many of you may know already, Yellowstone marathons are particularly commonplace for the cable channel around holiday weekends, as this is their biggest hit and a big promotional platform for their other programming. We do know that the remaining six episodes of the season are the final ones and from there, we’ll have to wait and see what happens. A spin-off is currently in development featuring at least some characters from the flagship show. We hope that more info on that will be released at some point before the main show comes back.

For now, just enjoy some of the old episodes and the escapism that they offer — after all, we do think that this will help everyone out there who is still dealing with this elongated break, right in the middle of the season.

Related – Check out some other updates when it comes to Yellowstone right away

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, no matter when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for all sorts of other great updates as the story continues.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







