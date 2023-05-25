Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Renewed interest

As we move into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on the Paramount Network, there are reasons for more discussion and debate.

After all, what’s the reason for that? Well, let’s just say that it is tied to a certain extent to the arrival of the first part of the season on Peacock. More than four months have passed since these episodes aired on the Paramount Network and unfortunately, we may still be more than four months away, at least, from getting the show back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

So what in the world is going on here? Let’s just say that there are some good reasons for a lot of the questions and speculation at present. First and foremost, we’ve seen all of rumors about cast availability (led by Kevin Costner) for months. Yet, we think that the writers’ strike is at present a bigger hindrance than anything that is directly going on with him. We may have to wait until a deal gets done for the show to get back into production, and understandably so. Writers deserve to be paid fairly for all of their work, especially since most of them don’t have anywhere near the benefits or the salary of show executive producer Taylor Sheridan, who has either written or co-written the entirety of the episodes of this show.

For the time being, the hope still remains that Yellowstone will return with the remainder of its season when we get around to November, but a little bit of patience should be required as we wait to get from point A to point B.

No matter when the show comes back…

Isn’t it a sure thing that the ratings will be big? This is one of the most successful series in modern cable history. There is almost nothing else quite like it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone, including other updates all about the future

What are you most interested in seeing now in regards to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to score some other updates on the series.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







