Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: The most likely to die

As we approach Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, one thing feels relatively clear: Someone is going to die. Maybe it won’t happen during episode 9, but it most likely will before we get to the end of the series. (Remember, season 5 is going to be the final one, and it will carry over to a spin-off.)

Now, we should say that we want to focus this mostly on the Duttons. While it is possible we could lose someone with the Bunkhouse or a supporting character, the aforementioned family holds the most weight. Also, they’re the ones neck-deep in trouble.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

For the sake of this article, we thought it would be an effective exercise to rank some of the contestants, from the least likely to most likely to kick the metaphorical bucket at the end of this journey. Read on for more, and rest assured, there are no spoilers within.

4. Kayce – The only way we see this character dying is if he is collateral damage — think he chooses a side, or gets caught in the crosshairs. Given that he is the most well-adjusted of the whole family, this would be heart-shattering.

3. Beth – Given how strong and iconic a character this is, we could see Taylor Sheridan wanting to keep her alive for a spin-off. Yet, she is clearly tempting fate with some of her actions.

2. Jamie – We see almost a zero percent chance that Jamie is the star of a spin-off — he’s just not likable enough! The only reason he’s not #1 is that we think he could go to prison rather than be killed off. Just think about his track record…

1. John – We know that Kevin Costner most likely will not be in a spin-off; otherwise, why not just continue the show? It’s honestly hard to see Yellowstone ending in any way that does not involve John’s death.

Related – Read more about the filming and premiere date future for Yellowstone

Who do you think is the most likely to die before Yellowstone season 5 ends?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







