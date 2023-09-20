Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Clues for eviction, next HoH?

When the feeds went down briefly on Big Brother 25 today, we wondered if it was for the halfway party. As it turns out, that isn’t the case. Instead, it feels like the players have all received some clues that could give them a few more clues of what the next Head of Household Competition could end up being.

So what can we say right now? It feels like they’ve seen teases of some sort of puzzle that they are trying to unravel, and if this is similar to what we’ve seen in the past, there could be a few more that they are shown over time. What’s also worth considering right now is that in past seasons, we have actually seen the players get some teases for a competition that is after the Double Eviction as opposed to during it. That possibility is also in play.

There is also some speculation that these clues could be for another twist like a canceled eviction, but when you’re in a game like this, speculation can run rampant.

Any changes to the plan this week?

Hardly. Cameron is still going, and the week continues to play out at a slow pace. Cirie and Jared remain clearly on the outs, and Felicia continues to work to get closer to some of the younger players. Cory, meanwhile, is working to rope Bowie Jane in more and more as a possible #3 in his alliance with America, thinking that she is someone he could beat at the end of the game. Matt and Jag are both prepared already to win the Double Eviction HoH if need be, even if they don’t actually know that a Double is coming.

We should note that today, there has been a lot of speculation in the house about the return of a split house like we had with Dyre Fest, but we don’t think that this is actually going to be happening — at least right now. There is a Scaryverse twist ahead, but the producers have done a good job of hiding whatever it is that this will end up being.

What do you think these cryptic Big Brother 25 clues can mean?

