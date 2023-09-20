Only Murders in the Building: Steve Martin’s Pickwick Triplets video

Which of the Pickwick Triplets did it? This has been an iconic line throughout Only Murders in the Building season 3, and an iconic song for Charles.

So now that you’ve seen the full performance from Steve Martin’s character on this past episode of the show, do you want to check out the full music video, without cutaways or any other interruptions? Let’s just say that we’ve got it within!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the full, extended version of the song including some stuff that was left on the cutting-room floor. At first, we were not entirely sure that this performance would be all that memorable when we first heard Charles sing it earlier this season. Yet, over time we think it became somewhat of a fan favorite. Also, you have to give Martin credit for totally killing it in this final performance — and then also the writers for creating such a fun series of twists around Charles using the performance as some sort of diversion.

Is the musical still happening?

Well, we know that Oliver’s life is on the line based on the end of the episode, but there is absolutely still hope that we’re going to see Death Rattle Dazzle hit the stage by the end of the finale. After all, it appears as though the last episode will be about opening night and in the process of that, we’re also going to be getting a chance to learn who killed Ben Glenroy once and for all.

Now, are there any other songs that we are going to have a chance to hear? We’ll have to wait and see, but we can at least say this — we wouldn’t be surprised if the producers are still saving something else for later.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale

What did you think about Steve Martin’s full Only Murders in the Building performance?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







