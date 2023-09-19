Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 10 (finale): Answers

Next week on Hulu we are going to have a chance to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 10 arrive, and one thing about it feels clear already. After all, this looks to be the installment where everything comes together. Not only could we learn who killed Ben Glenroy, but also how it happened and why. There is so much riding on this story!

For the show’s central trio of Oliver, Mabel, and Charles, of course this marks an opportunity for them to put their sleuthing skills to the test better than ever before. However, the show itself has to figure out how to stick the landing. That is, at least in our opinion, as big a challenge as anything!

Now, of course there is also something else to think about here, as well: Whether or not there will be some sort of big cliffhanger here. This show has done an effective job at using their season-enders to set the stage for what lies ahead, and we have learned nothing here that makes us think that this is the final season. We know that in some ways, it may seem unrealistic that people around the trio just keep dying, but that is as much of a staple of the genre here as anything. We really don’t mind it, given that it helps the show keep going and it continues to have people talk.

To get a few more details, check out the newly-released episode 10 synopsis below:

Curtain call on Season 3! Charles, Mabel & Oliver race to entrap the killer on Opening Night. As the musical thrills its Broadway audience, the trio brave further twists & turns from behind, above and all around the stage.

More than anything else, just want to keep enjoying more of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez on our TVs! They have an undeniable chemistry and there is just something about all three that is consistently funny and charming, even when there are some emotional moments sprinkled in here and there.

