Only Murders in the Building season 4 odds grow thanks to ratings

We do think that for a lot of people out there, it has been pretty clear for a while that an Only Murders in the Building season 4 is going to happen at Hulu. Today, we are just happy to share even more evidence of that very thing.

According to the latest Nielsen streaming ratings for the week of August 7 (per Deadline), we are happy to say that the Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez series has made it into the top 10 for the first time this season with over 700 million minutes viewed. That is a big win, especially since we believe personally that it could stay here for the next several weeks as the remainder of the season aired.

Why else does this matter so much? Well, let’s just say that it greatly increases the odds of a season 4, even if those were pretty high in the first place. Only Murders in the Building has managed to generate these numbers despite not being able to use its high-profile stars for promotion during the SAG-AFTRA strike. (Imagine what the numbers could have been if all TV actors were actually paid what they deserve.)

At the end of the day, we really feel like a season 4 is going to be largely determined by story — if there is more to tell, and also if the three leads are interested in coming back for more. Steve Martin has noted in the past that he will not be actively seeking out more projects following the conclusion of this show. Meanwhile, Gomez has a successful recording career alongside the show and is always busy. We will have to wait and see what happens here.

In the end, we’re just glad that we have the show that we do at the moment — and, of course, we are very-much curious to learn more of the truth about Ben Glenroy’s death. That is, after all, the biggest question mark at the heart of this story.

(Photo: Hulu.)

