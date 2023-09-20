NCIS season 21 premiere date: Our hopes for the fall

Now that are just about at the start of the fall, what can we actually expect to learn when it comes to an NCIS season 21 at CBS? Is there a lot to look forward to here? We don’t think we have to beat around the bush here when say the answer is “absolutely.” However, there are a lot of questions that still need answers to at the moment.

First and foremost here, let’s note that there is still no specific premiere date at the moment for the Sean Murray drama, even if we are hopeful that there is something more that is going to come out soon when it comes to that. Consider that the WGA is meeting with the studios and streamers today, and hopefully that will lead to the end of the strike. If that happens and writers get a fair deal, then we could start to see some steps in the right direction — and that includes learning more about season 21.

One of the biggest things that we can say is that provided the strike ends soon, CBS is probably going to be bringing the world of NCIS back when we get to February or early March. If that does prove to be the case, there’s a good chance that the date will be announced this fall.

Let’s just go ahead and state the following: CBS will want people to know a return date as soon as they are comfortable revealing something here. They won’t do it, most likely until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are underway and, beyond that, until cameras are already rolling on new episodes.

Just think about it this way: The last thing that they’ll want to do is announce something, only to then have to walk it back later.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

