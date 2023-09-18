Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you want to get a better sense of where things stand, or where they could go, we are 100% happy to help!

First and foremost, though, we do have to go ahead and hand over the rather-unfortunate news that, once again, the show is not bringing something new to the table tonight. We know that the long break has been tough, but it’s about to be even tougher the rest of the fall given that we’re almost at a point where new episodes typically air. In a “normal” TV year, odds are we’d have a chance to see the premiere next week — now, we’ll be lucky if we get it in early January.

Now, we do tend to think that viewers are starting to become aware of the reason behind what’s going on here, and just how much of is tied to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. All writers and actors are asking for is a fair deal that better ensures their future and unfortunately, it just hasn’t happened yet. There are supposedly talks happening between the writers and the networks / streamers this week, so we will have to see precisely what is happening here.

For the time being, the #1 thing that we’ll say is this: Keep your eyes peeled over the next few months. Once the strikes are over, we should get a better sense as to when production is going to happen. After that, we could get some casting news, scoop on the story, and more.

Just go ahead and remember this in the end: Everyone who works on NCIS wants to see it back. They just want some sort of deal that will better ensure their long-term future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

