NCIS season 21: Will long break impact the story?

As many of you know at this point, we will be waiting for a good while to see NCIS season 21 premiere on CBS. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are ongoing and as we’ve said in the past, they have to be.

For everyone who is eager to get Sean Murray and the rest of the cast back on the air, we 100% get it. This is not an easy period of time for anyone out there, but it also has to be done to get writers and actors fair deals. Our hope is that some action is taken over the next month to resolve things and if that is the case, there’s a chance that we could get at least a ten-episode season down the road.

So rather than getting further in the weeks of what may or may not happen due to the strike, let’s raise a slightly different question here instead: Is any of this going to end up impacting the actual story or the cliffhanger that we saw at the end of season 20?

If you need a quick refresher, in that episode we saw Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) hold a man at gunpoint who is deeply connected to his past, and also may be responsible for some terrible things that happened with his family. We 100% understand anyone who has questions on this, and the only thing we can say right now is this: We don’t think that there are going to be any huge changes to the story.

Think about it this way

There was always going to be a break between seasons, and there may have already been some thoughts about how to resolve that. Our feeling is that the premiere will pick up almost immediately after the finale. Following that, there could be a time jump. Our feeling for now is just that the jump in question could just now be a little bit longer than it would’ve otherwise been.

We’ll see if this turns out to be the case, but remember that we could be waiting a while for some answers.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

