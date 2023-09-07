NCIS season 21: CBS planning 20th anniversary event

The bad news when it comes to NCIS is at this point pretty clear: We are going to be waiting many more months to see new episodes. While we wait for that, it appears as though the folks at CBS are going to do something to better celebrate having the show on the air for a whopping two decades.

With this in mind, let’s go ahead and share a little bit of what’s being planned for the big anniversary of the show, shall we? On Monday, September 25 — otherwise known as when season 21 probably would have premiered had the writers and actors been paid what they deserve across all of TV — there is going to be a three-hour NCIS event on the air. That will include an airing of the iconic series premiere (not the backdoor pilot, which was a two-parter that existed within JAG), plus also the iconic season 2 episode 22.

Beyond all of this, CBS is also working to create a “social” version of the Bandium app, which was originally featured by Alden Parker shortly after his arrival. You can see more of what is planned there over on TVLine.

Is all of this a smart way to promote the series? We suppose so, especially when you remember, as well, that the premiere of NCIS: Sydney is also coming in November. Originally, that show was set to be more of a Paramount+ project, but we imagine that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have led to some substantial changes. While we don’t anticipate the ratings for it to be on par with the original, there is at least a chance for it to perform decently when it arrives in the CBS lineup.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including a few other details about what the future could hold

What are you looking forward to when NCIS comes back on the air eventually?

Are you shocked that the franchise has been around now for a whopping twenty years? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







