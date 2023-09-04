Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have the long-running crime procedural back from hiatus anytime soon?

We don’t think that it comes as much of a surprise to anyone out there that the demand for more of this cast and crew is immense and, honestly, why wouldn’t it be? Season 20 ended with a pretty fantastic cliffhanger, one that absolutely makes us wonder more about the future of the team and Torres on it.

Unfortunately, you won’t be getting resolution on that tonight. Not only that, but you won’t be getting any sort of resolution on it anytime soon. What is going on here is ultimately rather clear: The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still going and in the case of the writers, this has been ongoing for more than four months. Back when this started we were concerned it could take a while for the writers to get a fair deal; however, that didn’t mean we thought that it would be taking this long. We are now a few weeks away from when a season typically starts and yet, there aren’t any scripts out there.

Because of where things stand right now with the strikes, we aren’t going to get any more news on the future here until they are wrapped up. This holds true for a number of different things, whether we are talking here about a premiere date, story teases, filming, or anything else. We are going to need to exercise more patience, even if it proves rather difficult at times.

In the end, the most important thing here remains that the writers and actors across the board are able to get a contract that represents their value — which is immense. Without them, we wouldn’t be sucked into these stories in the first place.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

