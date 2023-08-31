NCIS season 21 premiere date: Is a September reveal coming?

Is there any chance at all that we learn of an NCIS season 21 premiere date over the course of September? Make no mistake that it is something we want and really, it’s something the entire cast and crew would want — in a perfect world anyway.

Alas, what we have learned over the past several weeks is that this is very-much far from a perfect world, as we are still stuck in the muck of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The writers and actors have made reasonable requests and stuck with them; the corporations (i.e. the streamers and studios) have not tried to meet such requests. This is the reason why the WGA strike is almost at the four-month mark and while we’d love to see a deal done soon, there is no real evidence.

With this in mind, at the moment we’re taking the cautious approach with all things NCIS — you may see some of the cast and writers on the picket lines, but the only sort of show-specific news we think we could get this month is if the writers’ strike ends. At the rate things are going, it is hard to imagine that the series comes back until at least late January, and it could be later. Technically, a mid-January start could be viable, but it would take a pretty fast resolution at this point.

So what does all of this mean when it comes to episode count? Well, a season 21 of 10-13 episodes could still be possible and salvageable, but CBS would really have to fight for their other networks and streamers to cooperate and strike a deal soon.

To think that in most years, we’d probably be 3-4 weeks away from a premiere at this point. However, thanks to the lack of a fair deal, there aren’t even any scripts ready as of yet.

Related – Check out more news on NCIS, including more of our story hopes

What do you think we are going to learn about NCIS season 21 over the course of September?

Are you hopeful for anything at this point? Share in the comments! After that, come back to get some other information.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







