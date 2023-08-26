NCIS season 21: Are major crossover events unlikely?

We realize that in some ways, it is pretty hard to do any sort of NCIS season 21 deep dives based on what we know at present. Or, to be more specific, how little we know.

Remember this — for the time being, everything from the show’s episode count to its premiere date remain unclear. Nothing is likely going to be resolved here until we get to the other side of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which have no clear end in sight as of yet. This throws obviously a lot of uncertainty into the filming schedule for the crime procedural, but also a considerable amount more than that. After all, we are also talking here all about the stories that can be told.

Let’s go ahead and say this now: If you are hoping on some level that we are going to see some sort of epic crossover event with this show and NCIS: Hawaii, we would probably keep your expectations low. After all, for the time being there is no clear evidence that this is happening over the next year, especially since these sort of things are typically planned far in advance. Whenever the strikes end, we are not sure that there will be time to stage some sort of massive event. Will we be happy if we are wrong? Sure, but both of these shows have their other priorities to attend to at the moment. Remember here that for NCIS in particular, one of the big ones is going to be resolving what happens to Torres.

Meanwhile, if you do have a hankering for some sort of crossover, here is where we would advise you that we are going to get a dose of NCIS: Los Angeles with LL Cool J recurring across the third season. The strikes may cause a few things to be changed up in here but at the same time, we still believe that’s happening.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope, with every fabric of our being, that writers and actors are paid what they deserve and soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

