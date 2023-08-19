NCIS season 21 premiere date: Is January 2024 possible?

As we get deeper and deeper into the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, is there still any chance at an NCIS season 21 premiere date in January? Are we too ambitious at this point with that goal?

For those who have not been around the site over the past few weeks, we have brought up January as a possibility for a few different reasons. For starters, CBS has confirmed with their fall schedule that you won’t be getting the crime procedural back this year. Meanwhile, we don’t think that the network will want to wait too long into the new year to bring the show back. Broadcast TV probably gets hurt way more by the strikes than streaming services, since they have a set time to debut many of their shows. (Writers and actors deserve a fair deal, and we hope that they get it soon.)

Now, let’s give you an unfortunate reminder that nothing is still set in stone. Talks between the WGA and the AMPTP, the governing body here of streamers and studios, are at least ongoing, so that is the one light at the end of the tunnel we’ve got at the moment. If there is a deal next month and the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved soon after, January is still very-much possible.

So when it January could we get it, provided this is when the show returns? We wouldn’t expect it the very first week or something, but doesn’t midway through the month make at least a certain degree of sense? We think so, especially if this is the beginning of some 13-episode season.

(Of course, we would want more than 13 episodes. However, we’re not altogether sure that this will happen based on the timeline and how much the writers have already lost.)

Jessica BunBun

