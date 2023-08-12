NCIS season 21 filming: Any hope at all for the fall?

Is there any chance at all that NCIS season 21 filming is going to take place this fall? We don’t think it will come as some sort of huge surprise that we want it! After all, so many people do at this particular point.

So is there any chance at all that production actually happens before the fall is over? Well, some more information from Friday makes it seem like it is at least possible. Based on a memo sent out from the WGA yesterday, it does appear as though negotiations are going to continue between the writers’ guild and the AMPTP, the collective body of streamers and studios. This means that there’s at least a chance that this strike could be over at some point over the next month or so. Nothing is confirmed, and we’ll reiterate that everything could fall apart still. The last thing we want to do is create an environment here where anyone has some element of false hope here. Things could go awry at the drop of a hat.

However, this is the most substantial optimism that we’ve had since the strike started and at this point, we do think it’s nice to have a little bit of hope about something. Even when the writers’ strike does end, though, another deal must be struck between the AMPTP and the actors of SAG-AFTRA. They just have a little more time to make that happen, given that NCIS cannot start filming without scripts.

At this point, our best-case scenario is that production could start in November, and that could open the door for at least an episode or two to air in January. We’ll just have to wait and see if that ends up happening.

No matter when the show comes back, remember that there is a BIG cliffhanger to address. What is going to happen with Nick Torres?

