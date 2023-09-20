Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Jared, Cirie still in trouble?

One of the things that has been rather useful about today in Big Brother 25 was that with very little campaigning, it has allowed for a reset. In other words, people have been able to start to plan ahead and also assess where they are and where things could be going.

With all of this in mind, isn’t this also a pretty good thing for us to do right now? We tend to think so…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Let’s start things off by giving another reminder that Cameron is still going and while there have been some brief conversations, that’s more or less it. It honestly feels like a lot of people are trying to avoid even hearing him out on the campaign trial.

Meanwhile, the target does still remain on Jared and Cirie, but not in the way you might think. While the bulk of the house seems fine with one of them leaving, they don’t want to be the one to do it. Cory, America, and Jag would go through with it, but Matt likely wouldn’t go after Cirie. Meanwhile, Blue wants to play the middle, Bowie Jane is a total wildcard, and while we think Felicia is still anti-Cirie right now, she hasn’t picked up a lot of other numbers.

(We should note that the Brown Sugar Babies alliance of Cirie, Jared, Mecole, and Felicia did meet up tonight, but it was dull and thing happened. Cirie is aware of how few people are talking game to her right now, and realizes that it’s a sign of trouble. Jared seems to feel a little more comfortable.)

Meanwhile, Cory had a conversation with us saying that while his real alliance is America, Jag, and Matt, he realizes that the other guys are good at competitions and with that, we tend to think he will probably try to get them out at some point. Our thinking is that realistically, he wants to get far with Bowie Jane (who he has gotten closer to) and then people like Felicia or Blue, who he thinks he could beat.

Related – Get some more Big Brother 25 coverage, including who actually wouldn’t mind Cameron staying

Do you think either Cirie or Jared will go in the Big Brother 25 Double Eviction on Thursday?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







