The Morning Show season 3 episode 3: Where is Bradley?

Following the events of The Morning Show season 3 episode 3, there is one clear question worth thinking about: Where is Bradley Jackson? Suffice it to say, “White Noise” was one of the strangest episodes of the entire season. It is, after all, completely baffling to think of getting a full hour of this show without Reese Witherspoon.

So why in the world did this happen? Well, there are likely two different reasons for it — she didn’t fit into the story this time around (which makes some sense given where she is at the moment, somewhat separate from TMS), and it’s also possible that Witherspoon had something else going on. These things are often hard to gauge, but rest assured that she is not leaving the show or anything. There is going to be a lot more of her character at some point, so keep your eyes peeled for some of that fairly soon.

Strangely, the most notable appearance that we got from Bradley in this episode was via her name on a phone screen. That’s it.

So while Bradley was away, the rest of the episode devoted a lot of time and energy to a number of other things, including the fallout from the UBA leaks to also where Cybil and Cory stood amidst the situation with Paul Marks. Stella also started to open up slightly about her own history with Jon Hamm’s character — it does not appear as though anything happened romantically between the two. However, she knows that he is ruthless and is going to do more or less whatever he can to get what he wants.

Basically, this is a problem for another day — but we will see what happens when that day comes. Basically episode 3 served as a way to get a spotlight on a number of supporting characters on the show, especially Christina a.k.a. Chris played by Nicole Beharie.

