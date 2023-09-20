Ahsoka season 1 episode 6: Did Sabine, Ezra Bridger reunite?

In some ways, you can argue that Ahsoka season 1 episode 6 was a nostalgia fever-dream like no other from start to finish. From the vantage point of villains, we had a chance to see Grand Admiral Thrawn back in the flesh! On the flip side, we finally saw a reunion between Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger.

Now, we know just how much Sabine risked and gave up just in order to see Ezra again. There reunion was touching, even though at the same time it was far shorter than we thought it was going to be going in. If nothing else, though, we have our confirmation that Ezra wants to go home, and Sabine is willing to do whatever she can in order to make that happen.

Of course, let’s just say that there are problems … ones that, unfortunately for Sabine, she is not all that aware of right now. While Thrawn was willing to let her go out and find Ezra, he’s also sent out Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll to find them and fight. He clearly has confidence that the two are going to be able to take out their opponents without fail. He’s going to do whatever he can to get the jump on them!

At the same time, is it possible that someone else is going to be able to surprise Thrawn? Well, there is the fact that Ahsoka is still out there, and she is going to be making her way to him in due time. She’s clearly gone on her own journey these past couple of episodes and based on where things currently stand, it feels easy to say that all of these forces are going to collide in a matter that is intense, dramatic, and hopefully still fun.

Related – Read more news on Ahsoka right now, including a little bit more about the big Thrawn surprise tonight

What did you think about the Sabine – Ezra reunion at the end of tonight’s new episode of Ahsoka?

Share now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates very soon.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







