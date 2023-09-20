Ahsoka season 1 episode 6: Lars Mikkelsen returns as Thrawn

We knew that Ahsoka season 1 episode 6 had the potential to be next-level awesome, and it brought it thanks to Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn. This character is a fan favorite from the animated works, and it is so unbelievably cool that the man behind the voice is also playing the character in live-action.

Thanks to this, we’re quite pleased about the fact that Thrawn was every bit as cold and menacing as we expected him to be, especially when it comes to the scene he shared with Sabine Wren. We know that she was willing to do anything to find Ezra Bridger, to the point where she was willing to take some big changes and head out into a treacherous world on her own.

Even though this episode marked the real live-action debut of Mikkelsen as Thrawn, of course we felt strongly that there would be more of him down the road! There are so many things that are unclear at the moment, including how Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are going to execute the next part of their own plan. Sure, Sabine was going to have her chance to find Bridger, but on the other side of that, she would have to square off again with her adversaries. What would a Star Wars villain — or a villain be in any form — if there was not a certain element of trickery here?

It was rather strange to watch an episode of Ahsoka that didn’t actually feature that much of Ahsoka Tano for a good chunk of the episode. Yet, there is no denying that it was really great to spend a little bit of time with some other familiar faces from the season so far.

