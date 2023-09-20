Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8: EP talks Loretta

Coming out of the events of Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8, it is understandable if you are shocked by Loretta. While there were clues suggesting that she was Dickie’s biological mother earlier on in the season, having it play out was something different altogether.

Of course, you are also adding to this the big decision by Meryl Streep’s character to confess to killing Ben Glenroy — which she seemingly did not do — in order to protect Dickie near the end of the episode. It’s not even a sure thing Dickie killed his brother yet! With that being said, this all does echo the idea of a mother doing whatever possible in order to protect their son.

So ow did this particular twist come about this season? Well, speaking to The Wrap in accordance of WGA guidelines, showrunner John Hoffman made it clear that the Loretta – Dickie relationship was baked into the season from the start:

“It was an early pitch that helped us frame the entire season. We had Meryl Streep in our show, and we knew we needed to do some deep diving and give her something with heft, with mystery around her, and that dimensionalized that character … We reframe Loretta’s story and how she came to even be in this play, and how her whole life was leading up to it, which we thought we understood from Episode 1. So that pitch was huge.”

Hoffman credited writer Elaine Coe for conceptualizing the twist from the get-go, and we are certainly curious where things could go from here!

Also, there is another funny thing right now in that even still, there may be a mystery around who Ben’s killer really is. Who is to say it is 100% Dickie? Even if it is, it does not appear that he is responsible for what happened with the poisoning back before the original opening night.

