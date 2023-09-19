Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 9: Last before finale

Are you ready to dive further into Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 9 on Hulu? We hope so, and for many reasons!

So where do we start off here? Well, the most important thing is noting that “Thirty” is the last episode leading into the finale. With this in mind, you have to think that everything is about to hit the fan! It makes sense to be prepared for it.

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 9 synopsis below:

The trio have amassed a plethora (oh yes, a plethora) of clues, suspects & theories but find no concrete answers about Ben’s murder. They devise a peculiar method of throwing themselves into the actual case to recreate the final moments of Ben’s life.

So are there even more clues coming beyond what is clear? One of the bigger questions here at the moment is whether we are getting an obvious answer to this mystery; or, if there is going to be some sort of surprise that veers the show completely off-course. There is something pretty fun that could come with this, and we certainly hope that there is a chance for a jaw-dropper and more.

Perhaps more than anything else right now, though, the most important thing is that we see a story told that makes a certain element of sense. The emotional undercurrent of Only Murders in the Building has always been one of the most important aspects of it, and we sure hope that this is there for however long this show ends up lasting. The mysteries remain as compelling as ever here!

