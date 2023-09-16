Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8: The darkhorses

As we prepare for Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8 on Hulu Monday night, the main question is obvious. How can it not be? We all want to know who killed Ben!

With that being said, we do understand the notion that the killer is fairly obvious — or killers, if you will. As of right now the top contenders have to be considered to be Dickie, who had a clear motive, and then also Loretta, who got into an altercation with Paul Rudd’s character shortly before his death. When you consider that Dickie may be the biological son of Loretta, then it is easy to think that they planned it together. Tobert, who most likely knows more than he is letting on, could also be involved.

Now that we have spelled all of this out, why not discuss some other subjects for a moment here? There are a few other people who still could be possible … though it may take some extra work from the writers to bring them to the forefront now.

KT – The stage manager seems to be innocent and yet, they likely knew more of Ben’s bad behavior than most. Their office was also conspicuously locked for a short period of time on opening night, which never happens.

Cliff – Could he have killed Ben, thinking that the musical was a flop and they needed insurance money? Or, is it possible that the two had some sort of secret relationship? Both feel possible to a certain extent. You could throw Donna in here as an accomplice, if you will.

Dr. C – It is still not clear how the tox-screen for Ben came back with nothing harmful in his system, and there are very few people who could have faked that in the end.

Is there anyone else?

Do you go for one of the other actors in the play? It’s possible, but none of them really had enough screen time…

(Photo: Hulu.)

