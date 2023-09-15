Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8: A Loretta reveal?

Is Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8 going to be when a huge secret about Loretta is finally revealed? At this point, it feels likely!

For a moment here, let’s just go ahead, set the stage, and issue a reminder all at once. We already know that Oliver has seen a book full of shocking newspaper clippings showing Ben Glenroy front and center, leading one to think that she’s got some mystery connection or obsession with him. However, we don’t exactly think that the picture is anywhere that clear, especially when you take a closer look.

We know that there are some people out there who have pointed this out already (including us), but if you look closely at some of the clippings that Loretta has, there is someone else in a lot of those images — presumably, Dickie. We know that Ben’s brother was actually adopted, and the conventional theory online is that we are seeing with Loretta his true biological mother. If that is the case, then it opens the show up to an array of different possibilities moving forward.

In general, we do think that if this secret comes out, it will be next week, mostly due to the fact that there is no real reason to wait and longer than this! So much of the evidence is already there and at this point, we do tend to think that the writers want to further bring in more questions as to whether or not Loretta and Dickie are responsible for Dickie’s death. If they are not responsible, then there are some other things worth wondering about here. Take, for example, if there is time to set up another subject.

What do you most want to see entering Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8?

Do you think that a huge reveal about Loretta is incoming? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

