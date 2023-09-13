Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8: Where is Mabel?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8 on Hulu, obviously there is a lot on our mind. Consider this a symptom of there only being three episodes left, but also us getting a chance to be in the thick of what has been overall a really ful season.

Obviously, the big question at the heart of the season right now is who killed Ben Glenroy, but there is another pressing matter that does require a certain bit of immediate attention. With that, why not look at the subject of Mabel’s whereabouts?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

At the end of episode 7, we learned that Selena Gomez’s character has already moved out of the Arconia, and you better believe that we are certainly surprised that this happened so soon. We’ve yet to see any evidence, after all, that she has found herself a new place.

For the time being, the easy assumption to make here is that her new home is actually with Tobert, given that the two have formed a rather nice connection over the past few episodes. However, they are also in a fairly-new relationship so we’re not sure that this is some permanent thing. It’s also possible that Cinda Canning, of all people, is lending a “helping hand” — provided that Mabel agrees to work with her on the latest iteration of the show.

During episode 8, we imagine that we will get at least some answers; we don’t imagine that this will be the sort of thing that the producers make us wait some long period of time to get answers on. Why in the world would they? The show is going to get back to other pressing matters, but it does feel like this is something we want some more clues on within the relatively near future.

Related – What do you think the chances are that we see an Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Where do you think that Mabel is going to be living moving into Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







