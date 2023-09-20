America’s Got Talent: Lachuné performs ‘Simply the Best’

We’ll admit that Lachuné was one of the singers we were most excited to see on the America’s Got Talent live shows. She had an incredible audition to Coldplay’s “Yellow” earlier this season and tonight, she chose something else ambitious.

Choosing “Simply the Best” is a hard song to nail, given that Tina Turner was such an iconic performer who passed away over this year. We appreciate that she chose to do something really different than the original, as well — with the piano backing her, she sounded really current and unique.

Beyond the talent that she clearly has, there is also something else we really love about her — a natural humility. She works helping others as a vocal coach, and you can see that she’s worked and practiced so much at this. Our only worry is that the show is not promoting her enough.

One other thing we really love here? She doesn’t force big notes or try to just boast about how big her voice can be. There is a real element of control to her!

Now, things get wonky

What is Howie Mandel talking about? She basically did everything that we could want out of someone coming out on this show and doing a cover, namely when it comes to not just trying to come out and replicate something that has already been done before. This is the sort of voice that we would love to listen to on an album, or virtually any other format known to mankind. There is just so much to like here!

With that, let’s all just hope that a lot of voters also tune out Howie and Lachune manages to get all of the support she needs to advance. Only two people are going to getting that chance entering the finale!

Related – Go ahead and get further news on America’s Got Talent, including the lineup for tonight

Did you love this performance from Lachuné on America’s Got Talent tonight?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







