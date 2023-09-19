Station 19 season 7: Will the long wait impact the story?

As many of you are most likely aware at this point, we are going to be waiting a good while to see Station 19 season 7 premiere over on ABC. Would it be nice to see it back this fall? Sure, but the networks and streaming services have made that impossible thanks to not striking a fear deal with the WGA or the performers of SAG-AFTRA. These strikes continue and because of that, the firefighter drama has not been able to start off production. Beyond just that, there are not any scripts even ready at present!

The best-case scenario that we see at the moment is for the cast and crew to return on-screen when we get around to February, but there will be time to talk more about that later. For now, the question we want to tackle more is simply this: Is the long wait going to play some sort of role in the story we get to see coming up?

If you remember, the end of season 6 contained quite the big-time cliffhanger as we saw the character of Jack Gibson involved in a life-or-death situation. This isn’t the first time that the greater Grey’s Anatomy universe has delivered a cliffhanger like this and odds are, it also is not going to be the last. We do tend to think that there are going to be a lot of different twists and turns even on the other side of the shocking Jack ending, but we don’t tend to think the long wait for season 7 is going to impact what the creative team eventually does.

Do we think that a large time jump will probably be coming to bring the series up to present-day after the cliffhanger? Sure, but it may not happen immediately. This could allow the writers to place some characters into new situations and that could be influenced in some way by the long break between seasons. However, we don’t necessarily think this is some one-for-one situation where these possible changes were dictated by so many months off the air.

For now, let’s just hope that whenever Station 19 does actually start filming, we get a little more news on what’s ahead.

