Station 19 season 7 premiere date: Our hopes for September

Now that we are firmly into the month of September, what can we say at the moment about season 7 on Station 19? Are we about to get some more news moving into the near future?

Well, we should start things off here by noting that we are still, unfortunately, many months away from seeing the series back on the air. The writers’ room has yet to even open, and this is all a function of the fact that the WGA remain on strike more than four months in. The same goes for the actors of SAG-AFTRA, who started their own strike in mid-July.

Of course, these strikes have to take however long they take, largely because the most important thing here is that writers and actors all get a fair deal. The end result of this is the simple fact that we will be waiting a long time to get the firefighter drama back! The earliest we could see it is in late January but, at this point, it feels like early February may be a little bit more of a viable scenario. We also may not be getting any more than 10-13 episodes given how many months behind the writers are.

If there is one thing that we do know at the moment, it is this: The season almost has to start off here with what happened to Jack at the end of the most-recent finale. Is he still alive? If so, what does the future hold for him? There are so many different stories that could be coming up down the road.

Could there still be crossovers with Grey’s Anatomy?

Never say never, but at the same time, there is not going to be a lot of time with filming starting off so much later this time around.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Station 19, including a few other updates on what the future could hold

What do you want to see on Station 19 season 7 when it eventually premieres on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







