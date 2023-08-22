Station 19 season 7 premiere date: Is January 2024 possible?

Is there still a chance that we could see Station 19 season 7 premiere at some point in January 2024?

As you would probably imagine at this point, there is room for a ton of different thoughts and possibilities when it comes to where things currently stand with the firefighter drama. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes remain ongoing, so obviously this is the big reason why we have not heard anything as of yet when it comes to a production start date. Typically at this point, Jaina Lee Ortiz and the rest of the cast are already back at work. That is clearly not happening this go-around.

The most important thing, amidst all of these debates as to whenever a show like this could premiere, is that the writers and actors are able to be paid what they deserve. We know that there have at least been talks between the AMPTP (the coalition of streaming services and studios) with the writers of the WGA as of late, but it has not led to a specific outcome, at least as of yet. Our hope, at least for the time being, is that there can be a resolution to at least this part of the equation when we get around to next month. If that happens, and the SAG-AFTRA strike ends by October, we feel hopeful that shooting could begin in November.

Following all of that, we could end up seeing Station 19 meet the January 2024 premiere date … but we admit that this is all a big maybe and is dependent heavily on a number of different factors. Take, for starters, when ABC actually wants to schedule the show! There is a certain amount of mystery here, mostly because they have a lot of possibilities that they can choose to look at, given that this upcoming season may end up only being between 10 and 13 episodes due to the delay.

