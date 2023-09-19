Dark Winds renewed for season 3; premiere date chatter at AMC

Mere weeks from the end of season 2, we are happy to share some great news when it comes to a Dark Winds season 3 at AMC. The show is officially coming back!

The folks over at Deadline have now confirmed that the Zahn McClarnon drama, based on the books from Tony Hillerman, will be back for another batch of episodes. If there is one surprise in here, it is the fact that we will be waiting until early 2025 in order to see it. The longer wait between seasons is understandable right now, given the fact that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA remain on strike. We hope that writers and actors are able to get a fair deal here, but there is still no clear timetable as to precisely when things are going to be resolved here.

For now, here is what we can say about season 3. In a statement, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, had the following to pass along:

“We started this journey with very high hopes for this series, given the remarkable source material and extraordinary creative team behind it, and it has delivered on every level … From the beloved novels, to an incredibly collaborative producing team that includes Robert Redford, George R. R. Martin, showrunner John Wirth and star Zahn McClarnon, to the entire cast and crew, there is so much storytelling yet to come in this universe. Thanks to the fans for embracing this series and the critics for celebrating and shining a light on it.”

Dark Winds is extremely important to AMC at the moment, both for its representation of Native American talent on-screen as well as diversifying the network’s portfolio. After all, a lot of the roster is made up of franchises, whether it be The Walking Dead or their ever-expanding Anne Rice universe.

