Following the season 2 finale of Dark Winds, should you be considered about the future of Manuelito? We understand concerns that original cast member Jessica Matten could be leaving, especially since no one in their right mind could want this to happen. We are speaking, after all, about an original cast member and someone who has a rather hefty amount of support among the fandom.

So while there are some concerns, especially thanks to the Border Patrol post that Manuelito took on in the aforementioned finale, you shouldn’t worry too much. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer and director Chris Eyre made it clear that Matten will have a role to play on the series moving forward:

“Jessica is in there, man. Jessica is solid … Whether we followed her down to the border or she makes visits or she doesn’t go, Jessica is solid, man. We love Jessica … For sure [she will be back].”

With this in mind, you don’t have to worry about whether or not Manuelito will have a future within the greater Dark Winds world. Instead, just worry about whether or not we get a season 3 at all. AMC has yet to greenlight the series and while we do remain hopeful, there are at least some reasons why it could take some time. The network probably wants to wait for delayed viewing figures both on linear TV and AMC+ — also, we are in the midst of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. There’s nothing that is stopping them from ordering more episodes now, but we know that there are contractual and/or business matters that may cause them to wait for a little while.

We don’t think we even have to say that we want more of this show — with Reservation Dogs ending, there is about to be even less Native American representation on TV. Not only is Leaphorn and Chee’s story compelling, but it is much-needed in this climate.

(Photo: AMC.)

