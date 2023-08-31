Dark Winds season 3: Is it renewed, canceled on AMC?

Following the finale this week on AMC and AMC+, is there a chance that we see a Dark Winds season 3 renewal? Or, do we have to prepare for the finale to be the end of the show?

Well, we should start off here by making the following clear — nothing has been technically decided as of yet in regards to the adaptation’s future. Are we still hopeful? Absolutely, largely because the series has a dedicated audience and there are plenty of other books on Leaphorn and Chee that can be translated over to a television format.

Were there some challenges that came with making season 3? Without a doubt, starting with the fact that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes made promotion in the moment very difficult, and this is a series that does benefit heavily from strong word-of-mouth. Ultimately, we do think that a lot of viewers are going to watch it even after the fact and that should raise the chances of there being another season down the road.

So how confident are we right now? To keep it simple, very — we’d be stunned if we didn’t get another chapter, even if we have to wait a while for it.

Since the strikes are still unfortunately happening (pay the writers and actors what they deserve!), don’t be surprised if it takes some time before we even get an announcement on more, let alone a chance to see it back. Would it be great to also have more than six episodes in a season? Absolutely, but we aren’t trying to set the bar on any one thing. Instead, we just want to dive in and experience whatever it is the creative team has in store. We know that it will be dramatic and really grounded on these characters; we feel that with a lot of confidence.

Do you think that we are going to be seeing a Dark Winds season 3 renewal over at AMC?

What sort of stories do you want to see from the character?

