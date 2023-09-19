Dancing with the Stars 32 set to continue during WGA strike

Over the past weekend, some news started to come out that came as a surprise to many when it comes to Dancing with the Stars and the WGA. While the show is a reality competition show, they do employ a WGA writer — who is now unable to work during the strike.

As a result of this, a lot of questions have come out of the past 24 hours, including whether the show would continue or if there would be any celebrities who decide to drop out. While some questions still need to be answered concerning the cast, a report from Variety notes that the show is still planning to premiere next week on ABC. This does set up a difficult situation as there will likely be pickets outside the studio unless a deal gets done with the WGA and the AMPTP over the course of the next week.

At the time of this writing, no cast member has indicated that they would step away from the show; the aforementioned site indicates per sources that the idea is to not put anyone in a difficult or compromising position.

As for how some actors are able to appear on Dancing with the Stars due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the simplest answer that we can offer here is rather simple: This show does not fall under the same jurisdiction and they are allowed to appear here within a non-acting capacity.

Is there still a chance that everything changes?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say the following — everything is in flux during this particular time in entertainment history. Just look at what happened with some daytime talk shows over the past week, with them deciding to go back into production before backing off again.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

