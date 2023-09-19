Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we finally getting it back on the air alongside both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted?

We absolutely should note here first and foremost that this is the time a lot of these questions get asked, and for a perfect good reason. Just think about it for a moment! These three shows are all typically around late in September, and we are getting to what would commonly be a premiere window for them.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to barge in with the less-than-fortunate news that it is just not the case for them this time around. We are in a spot where the writers’ strike is still going and because of that, there are no scripts yet for the entire FBI franchise. We are going to be waiting for a good while to see these shows back because of it, most likely February at this point. The one silver lining is that the WGA are meeting with the streamers and the studios on Wednesday, and our hope is that while there, we will have a chance to see some sort of proper solution handed down that gets writers the pay and security that they need. If that can be resolved and the SAG-AFTRA soon after, we could finally see everything on track all over again.

As for what sort of stories that we can expect to see no matter when the shows return, there really should not be all that much that is different. You are still going to see the same combination of intense drama and character development you saw in the past, mostly because why wouldn’t you? These are the sort of things that the vast majority of the time, this show is really known for.

Just remember this: The strikes may be impacting the premiere date, but they won’t be changing the actual show.

