Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8: Mabel’s new clue

In just a matter of hours you’re going to have a chance to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8 on Hulu. So what are we going to be seeing throughout?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that there may be something else that Mabel and Howard can use to figure out the truth behind Ben Glenroy’s death — or, at the very least, what happened to him at the dressing room. There are a few things that are super-strange about this whole situation, including the simple fact that the tox-screen didn’t show any evidence of poison or anything else.

So will some shredded pieces of paper hold any evidence? Well, a new sneak peek over at Collider will give you a better chance to debate that, as she and Howard debate how to best handle it. Howard claims that he’s good with puzzles … but is he really? Go ahead and compare to Selena Gomez’s character right now, who we already know is more than proficient at this sort of thing. Is someone is going to be capable of piecing some stuff together and/or figuring it out, we do tend to think that it’s her.

Beyond just figuring out this clue, though, we really hope that this episode does also give us a good opportunity to learn a little bit more about what’s going on when it comes to the trio. We know that Oliver and Charles are apologetic for what happened, but they have to track down Mabel since she’s seemingly not at the Arconia anymore. Or, at the very least, she doesn’t have her old apartment. There are a lot of questions that still need to be answered here.

