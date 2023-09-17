Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8: Is Cinda back?

As we do start to prepare ourselves to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8 over on Hulu, is it time to have a Cinda conversation? Based on what we saw over episodes 7, it doesn’t feel all that hard to speculate that Tina Fey’s character could be back in the fold.

Let’s start off here, first and foremost, by noting why that is. Mabel has now moved out of her apartment, and it is pretty darn clear at this point that she needs to have somewhere else lined up. Getting a place in New York City is not cheap, so is it possible that Cinda has helped out with that … with some very obvious strings attached?

Insofar as we can tell, there are three different possibilities as to what is happening with Selena Gomez’s character right now: Either she has found a place to live thanks to Cinda’s money, she is still in the Arconia with Theo, or she is staying off with new love interest Tobert. Theo is probably the most appealing option right now, mostly due to the fact that he doesn’t seem to have any ulterior motives.

With Cinda, it is pretty obvious what she wants out of this: Money, and plenty of it. (Yet, if Cinda was already funded her, wouldn’t she have the ego to force Mabel to make some sort of announcement about it? It feels that way.) Meanwhile, if Tobert is putting her up, you still have to question his own motives. He is still not out of the woods when it comes to being the possible murderer of Ben Glenroy here and if it’s not him, he may still have something to do with it. If nothing else, you can easily argue that he sees Mabel as a way to get information on the case so he can make more money on a documentary.

Given the way in which the show brought back Cinda earlier this season, we do think she will turn back up at some point this season — it is much more a matter of when than if.

