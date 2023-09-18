The Amazing Race 35 premiere: The first destination!

Are you ready to see The Amazing Race 35 premiere on CBS in a little over a week? We certainly are for so many reasons! Take the wide array of destinations we get to see, or the simple fact that episodes are 90 minutes this time around. That opens the door for a lot of opportunities to get to know the teams, and to also flesh out the challenges a little bit more!

Given that some seasons of the show have felt a little bit rushed here and there, we’re happy to spend more time with the racers. Also, we’re pretty excited to see how the show is going to incorporate Los Angeles before heading to the other side of the world for another series of tasks.

Below, you can check out the full The Amazing Race 35 premiere synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

“The Amazing Race Is Back!” – The Emmy Award-winning and recently nominated THE AMAZING RACE begins its milestone 35th season at the iconic Hollywood Sign, celebrating the famous landmark’s 100th anniversary. Also, for the first time, a former team surprises racers as judges at the first Roadblock, where one team member must traverse a perilous tightrope stretched from one rooftop to another at the historic Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, before heading to their first location, Thailand, on the 90-minute season premiere of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, in its new time period, Wednesday, Sept. 27 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.

Now, we hope that the journey to Thailand is one of those situations where the teams won’t actually all get there on the same float. After all, that will allow for the challenges in Los Angeles to matter just a little bit more!

