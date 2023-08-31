The Amazing Race 35 premiere spoilers: A former team shows up!

Sure, we may not be getting the premiere of The Amazing Race 35 until we get around to Wednesday, September 27, but that isn’t stopping us from sharing news on the premiere!

In particular, what we are here to do today is lay the groundwork for what is going to make the start of the season stand out. For starters, you’ve got 13 teams, which is a larger number than we are used to. Also, a former team is going to be making what amounts to a cameo appearance. They will judge a task, which is kind of hilarious since they probably know just how annoying judges on the Race can be.

We should also note that the show is going to start in Los Angeles, which is fairly common; what is different, meanwhile, is that teams will spend some time there before heading out somewhere else. For more details, including on some twists that will be around for much of The Amazing Race 35, take a look at the synopsis from CBS below:

In the premiere episode, for the first time, a former team surprises racers as judges at the end of the first Roadblock, where one team member must traverse a perilous tightrope stretched from one roof top to another at the historic Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Also this season, the show returns to commercial travel and will bring back no non-elimination legs, the race-changing Express Pass and a twist on the infamous U-Turn, making this season one of the most competitive.

More so than twists or anything else, the #1 thing that the show really needs is just a continued emphasis on great casting and challenges that are unique and region-specific. There have been seasons over the years where everything feels a little too much by-the-numbers, and certain tasks could have taken place anywhere on the globe.

