The Amazing Race 35 spoilers: New details and cast photo!

For those out there who are unaware, The Amazing Race 35 is less than a month away from premiering on CBS. Want to know a little bit more about it now?

First and foremost, check out the cast photo above! While there aren’t necessarily a ton of familiar faces within the group this time around, we almost prefer that since it makes the show feel a little more real and authentic. We have the first deaf contestant on the series in a decade, and of course also teams that span all walks of life.

To better set the table for what lies ahead this season, check out some more information courtesy of a CBS press release:

In its biggest season yet, the race ups the ante, by starting with an unprecedented 13 new globetrotting teams who will set off on a 23,800-mile adventure around the world and visit a new country, Slovenia, known for its beautiful landscape and dramatic scenery. Here, teams will fly in a gravity defying glider, 2,000 feet over Lake Bled, cross-country ski indoors and climb 1,110 steps to the top of Planica’s tallest ski jump, among other once-in-a-lifetime challenges.

Meanwhile, here is some of what co-creators Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri had to say:

“We start this season of THE AMAZING RACE with an international flight to Asia, bringing back the thrill of traveling around the globe to exotic places. And on top of that, our cast is fantastic! Their energy is palpable and their enthusiasm even greater! This season’s big, 90-minute episodes allow us to show more of each city we travel to, especially the people and the culture, plus we get to know our contestants on a deeper level and their relationships with each other … You will laugh, you will cry, you will shout at the TV in frustration and also scream with joy, but best of all you will feel the highs and lows on this journey of the human spirit with the majestic backdrop of the world.”

The thing we are most excited about, at least for now, are the 90-minute episodes — that means more time for the tasks, and also more chances to know the players.

(Photo: CBS.)

