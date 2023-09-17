The Boys season 4 premiere date: Will it be announced this fall?

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn The Boys season 4 premiere date at some point this fall? Well, there is a case to be made for it!

First things first, we do think it’s important to remember here that production on the Antony Starr superhero satire wrapped up some time ago. However, we’re also aware that there is a lot of post-production that needs to happen, and certain aspects of that have been delayed amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Do we think that we are going to see the fourth season premiere in 2024? Absolutely, but we’d be surprised if anything specific is revealed for that this fall.

If there is a case to be made for making an announcement at the moment, it has a lot to do with the spin-off Gen V coming out in just over a week. Prime Video could use one show to promote the other, and we do think that in some ways, they will! Just remember for a moment here that the events of the Gen V are going to set the stage for the flagship show’s return. There are going to be some teases!

However, we do think that the streaming service will want to give even an approximate premiere date while the strikes are ongoing. After all, you run a huge risk here of not being able to meet a specific window in time. Our hope is that in due time, we do see the writers and actors get some sort of fair deal — that will not only help this show, but also the industry as a whole! Just remember how much of the industry has been on a pause over the past several months.

What do you want to see on The Boys season 4, no matter when it premieres?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

