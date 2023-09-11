The Boys season 4: Is another spin-off coming after Gen V?

As some of you may be aware at this point, The Boys season 4 has already wrapped up production; meanwhile, later this month you are seeing Gen V. This superhero satire has become a full-on franchise, and it is one of the most successful ones that Amazon has under their Prime Video roster.

Of course, when you consider all of this, it only feels natural that there would be more discussions on spin-offs. So, are they actually going to happen?

Well, to a certain extent, all of this remains to be seen. What we can say right now is that executives behind the scenes are monitoring all of this. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios, had to say about the future and creator Eric Kripke’s plans:

“I will say this: Eric has had a vision for what this all leads to for years now, and we’ve been in an ongoing conversation about what comes next … So, it’s probably premature to talk about that beyond saying we believe in Eric, and if Eric is interested in continuing the story, we’ll be the first ones in line to really work with him on what that is. But right now we’re super focused on Gen V and an amazing season 4 of The Boys, which I think is going to blow fans away.”

Of course, before any sort of spin-off news can be announced here, we need to see an end to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. These are also having a major impact on season 4 behind the scenes, as it does halt any ADR work or last-minute rewrites that need to be done. We still hope that we will see season 4 at some point in 2024.

